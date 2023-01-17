HARTFORD (WWLP) – A Hartford man was arrested Monday night for allegedly kidnapping a victim in Springfield.

Connecticut State Police received information from the Springfield Police Department around 8:07 p.m. that an active kidnapping had been reported and the vehicle involved was last seen traveling southbound on I-91 into Connecticut. The vehicle was described as a gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate.

State Troopers found the suspected vehicle near Exit 36 on I-91 and detained the driver. The adult victim in the vehicle confirmed with troopers that they initially reported the incident to Springfield police. The victim declined to be taken to the hospital.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Willie Avery Campbell of Hartford, was arrested and will be charged with the following:

– Assault in the Third Degree

– Kidnapping in the Second Degree

– Unlawful Restraint in the Second Degree

– Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Minimum Insurance

– Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Operating without a License

He will be held on a $100,000 bond and is being held at Hartford Correctional Center until his arraignment on Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.