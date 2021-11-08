Hartford men arrested after resident sees suspicious person under vehicle in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, at around 6:45 a.m. Holyoke Police Department was alerted about a suspicious person crawling out from under a neighbor’s car at the Beaudoin Village housing complex.

According to Holyoke Police ​Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers went to the complex and noted the car matching the description of the one involved in crawling out from under their neighbors motor vehicle with what appeared to be a catalytic converter. The car was described as a gold Acura and was seen on Old Jarvis Avenue turning onto Easthampton Road. The car crashed off to the side of the road and three men ran from the area.

William Reyes, 29, was arrested on-site by Holyoke Police officers. Several state troopers arrived to assist in the pursuit of the other two men. Two K-9 teams were on site and a track was initiated. One man later identified as 26-year-old Johquan Angol, was found at the University Park Apartments and was arrested behind a dumpster. A third man, later identified as 24-year-old Daniel Angol was found on Beech Street and was placed under arrest.

After searching the vehicle, Holyoke Police Department found a Glock-19 firearm.

“The Holyoke Police Department would like to acknowledge the fact that due to the alert citizen and the information they provided 3 criminals were apprehended and taken off the streets of Holyoke. We at the Holyoke Police Department are very grateful for the relationship we have with many of our citizens. This relationship allows our Officers and citizens to make Holyoke a better City for everyone.” ​Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty

William Reyes, 29 of Hartford, CT is charged with the following:

Failure to stop for Police

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of property damage

Receiving stolen property

Possession of burglarious instruments

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Large capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Johquan Angol, 26, of Hartford, CT is charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Possession of burglarious instruments

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Large capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Daniel Angol, 25, of Hartford, CT is charged with the following: