Hartford men indicted with committing violent robberies of AT&T stores, including West Springfield

HARTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grand jury indicted four men from Hartford with federal robbery and firearm offenses from robbing AT&T stores in Connecticut and western Massachusetts earlier this year.

Five people were arrested by police from West Springfield, Agawam and with assistance from State Police after a reported armed robbery at the AT&T Store at 1018 Riverdale Street in West Springfield on June 6. A high-speed chase ended at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam when their vehicle collided with a Massachusetts State Police cruiser. A semiautomatic rifle, three handguns, and merchandise stolen during the robbery were seized from the vehicle.

The suspects allegedly robbed AT&T stores in Newington on January 29, Enfield on February 24, Canton on April 15, and West Springfield, Massachusetts on June 6, 2021. They also attempted to rob stores in Torrington on May 15 and Glastonbury on May 29, but were locked out of the stores.

Four of five the people indicted in Hartford Thursday include, 21-year-old Alex Josephs, 23-year-old Ronaldo Smith, 23-year-old Shaquille Raymond, and 19-year-old Deshawn Baugh, all of Hartford. Charges include, with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, multiple counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

Saviana Bourne from Middletown, Connecticut pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of attempted Hobbs Act robbery on November 30.

From Bourne’s Jeep Grand Cherokee that the suspects crashed on June 6, 2021, investigators recovered the mask pictured on the left. The right is a still image from the Enfield robbery, depicting an individual wearing what appears to be the same mask: (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

According to a news release sent to 22News from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, court documents and statements made in court, several police departments began investigating a group of individuals who were committing violent armed robberies of AT&T stores in Connecticut. They typically entered the stores shortly before closing, pointed weapons at employees, and, at times, pistol-whipped, dragged and shoved employees toward the back inventory room. They then held the employees at gunpoint while loading large bags with cell phones and other electronics. The group allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The four Hartford men have been detained in Massachusetts state custody since their arrests.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and the Newington, Enfield, Canton, Torrington, Glastonbury, and West Springfield Police Departments.