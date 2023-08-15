HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Police in Hartford are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Granby Street for a shot spotter activation that had picked up nine rounds of gunfire just after 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found a crashed car on Lyme Street, and the man inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The man then died in the car. Police think he was shot on Granby Street and was able to drive away a few blocks.

Hartford Police are investigating this shooting, and they’re asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 860-722-8477.