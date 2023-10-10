HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A teenager in Hartford was killed in what police are saying is a drive-by shooting.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

They found 15-year-old Jordan Luna, who had been shot. Police say that he lived in the area of the shooting.

Police are now working to identify and track down a possible suspect vehicle.