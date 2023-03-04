NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department received a report of a hit and run in Northampton on Friday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at 9:57 p.m., officers received a report of a hit and run, where a suspected vehicle had driven into a building and fled the scene.

An officer located the vehicle driving down Main Street with front-end damage, and when the officer pulled behind the vehicle, it took off, weaving in and out of the oncoming traffic lane. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto a side street that only had one outlet.

Multiple officers arrived and were able to block the vehicle in from the opposite direction. The operator of the vehicle was then arrested.

The 26-year-old male from West Hatfield was charged with: