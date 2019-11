HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Hatfield Police Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a fake rent listing on Craigslist.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, a house on North Street is listed for rent on Craiglist but is a scam and police are working with the site to get it removed.

Police are advising the public not to send any type of deposit to the lister on the site. The house is for sale but is listed with a local real estate agent.