Hawaii officers killed, homes burned in eviction rampage

(KHNL/NBC News) In a shocking series of events Sunday, a 69-year-old man facing eviction shot two Honolulu, Hawaii police officers who were responding to the scene of a stabbing and then apparently set a raging fire that destroyed seven homes in the exclusive Diamond Head neighborhood.

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, a visibly shaken Police Chief Susan Ballard identified those killed as Officer Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran of the force and Officer Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran of the force.

As Ballard spoke to reporters, her voice shook with emotion as she fought back tears.

“They were like my kids. They were with me for five years at receiving desk when I was major there,” she said. “So when they first came into the department up until I made chief, I knew them personally.”

Ballard identified the suspect as Jerry Hanel, and authorities believe he died when the home he was in went up in flames.

