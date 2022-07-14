BOSTON (WWLP) – In the federal court in Boston on Thursday, a Connecticut doctor admitted receiving kickbacks for ordering unnecessary brain scans.

In a guilty plea, Dr. Donald Salzberg, 67, admitted to conspiring to commit health care fraud and receiving kickbacks. A sentencing hearing for Salzberg hasn’t been scheduled by the District Court’s Senior Judge. On May 23, Salzberg was charged by an Information.

Salzburg was a licensed medical doctor from Avon, Connecticut. He worked in the industry for 36 years, and owned and operated Donald J. Salzberg, M.D. in West Hartford.

Throughout his practice, he ordered hundreds of medically unnecessary transcranial doppler scans in exchange for kickbacks.

To obtain payment for the unnecessary brain scans, Salzberg and his co-conspirator used false patient diagnoses, which were submitted on behalf of the medical diagnostic company to Medicare and other insurance companies.

According to the Department of Justice, Salzberg was paid cash kickbacks of $100 to $125 per test that he ordered and sham administrative services fees as an exchange. The scheme resulted in fraudulent bills to Medicare and private insurance companies worth over $3 million.

Health care fraud and anti-kickback conspiracy are punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal district court judge imposes sentences in accordance with the United States Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern criminal sentences.