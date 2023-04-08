BOSTON (WWLP) – Following the recent addition of a Holyoke murder suspect, there are currently 11 suspects on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list.

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added 21-year-old Evdyele Oneil Pabon Flores of Springfield to the Most Wanted list on Thursday for the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee on December 7, 2022 in Holyoke. He may be in the Springfield or Holyoke area.

Below are the 11 fugitives on the State Police Most Wanted list:

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

If you know the location of one of these suspects, you are asked to avoid them and call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 800-527-8873.