Heroin, $12K seized during Holyoke traffic stop

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Holyoke after police recovered a large amount of heroin and cash just after midnight Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, a trooper stopped the car at the intersection of Pleasant and Dwight Street because it had no front registration plate and a broken head light.

State police say the driver, 35-year-old Carlos Rosario Infante, didn’t have his license or vehicle registration on him and was seen leaning into the back passenger floor area where a duffel bag was located. He and his passenger, 34-year-old Radames Escalera, were taken into custody after a search of the vehicle turned up 150 grams of suspected heroin and $12,490 in cash.

Both Infante and Escalera are facing heroin trafficking charges.