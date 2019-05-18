Heroin & $27K in cash seized after raid in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drugs and cash were seized after a raid in Holyoke Thursday by local, state and federal law enforcement agents.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News two search warrants were executed at 14 Willow Street and 6 Shawmut Avenue in Holyoke on Thursday.

During the raids, detectives seized 37.5 grams of heroin, 5 strips of Suboxone, other drug paraphernalia, an electronic money counter and more than $27,000 in cash.

Gilbert Camacho Jr., 27, was taken into custody. He’s charged with trafficking heroin over 18 grams and possession of Class B (Suboxone).

Lt. Albert said neighbors have been dealing with drug sales and gunfire in recent weeks. On May 8th and 9th, shots were fired outside 14 Willow Street. No one was hit but the home was struck by bullets. Detectives also recovered numerous shell casings.

Camacho’s arrest was part of a joint investigation involving detectives from the Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit, State Police, the FBI’s Western Mass Gang Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

