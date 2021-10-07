Heroin and cocaine seized after alleged drug deal in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men in Springfield were arrested on drug charges after detectives witnessed a drug transaction Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11 a.m. members of the Firearms Investigation Unit observed a drug transaction on Grochmal Avenue. A suspect was arrested for possession of a Class A Drug and a default warrant after the suspect allegedly dropped two bundles of heroin in front of Detectives.

A traffic stop on Worcester Street was conducted for the other suspect involved in the drug transaction. Detectives recovered $1,035 from the driver, 58-year-old Hermes Gonzalez and applied for a search warrant for his apartment. At around 6 p.m., Gonzalez’s apartment on Amherst Street was searched. Detectives seized approximately 450 bags of heroin and 15 baggies of cocaine in addition to one large bag of cocaine.

Hermes Gonzalez of Springfield is charged with the following: