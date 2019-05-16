Heroin, cocaine found in man’s underwear after alleged drug deal in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two men and seized more than 30 bags of heroin and cocaine after witnessing an alleged drug deal Wednesday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives observed 29-year-old Nicholas Allen buying heroin from 37-year-old Pedro Cepeda at his home on Cedar Street Wednesday morning.

Walsh said Allen left the home and walked towards Main Street, where detectives took him into custody and seized five bags of heroin.

Detectives then approached Cepeda in his car after he left his home, and arrested him.

Walsh said eight bags of heroin were seized from Cepeda’s home, and an additional 20 bags of heroin and 21 bags of cocaine were found in Cepeda’s underwear.

In total, detectives seized 33 bags of heroin, 21 bags of cocaine and $350 in cash.

Cepeda is now facing the following charges:

Two counts of distribution of a Class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class a drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Nicholas Allen is charged with:

Possession of a Class A drug

Default warrant for shoplifting

Default warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

