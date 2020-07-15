Heroin, crack-cocaine seized after narcotics investigation in Springfield, four arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized heroin, crack-cocaine and more than $2,500 after a narcotics investigation in Springfield on Wednesday, July 8.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, for several weeks, narcotics detectives were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs involving 31-year-old Juan Camarena and 25-year-old Xiomara Sierra.

Detectives saw Camarena and Sierra drive into a parking lot on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue when two men entered the car. When the men later identified as 25-year-old Landon Collins, and 30-year-old Daniel Fair, got out of the car, officers approached them and located heroin on both of them. They were both arrested.

Walsh said officers then conducted a traffic stop of the car Sierra was driving at the corner of Allen Street and Kimberly Avenue. Officers then arrested Camarena and Sierra and seized more than 100 bags of heroin, crack-cocaine a stun-gun, and $2,586 in cash from inside the car.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Camarena is charged with the following:

Distribution of a class A drug – Subsequent offense

Distribution of a class A drug – Subsequent offense

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug -Subsequent offense

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug – Subsequent offense

Sierra is charged with:

Distribution of a class A drug

Distribution of a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession of an electric stun gun

Operation of a motor vehicle without a license

Default warrant

Collins and Fair are both charged with possession of a class A drug.