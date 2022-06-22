SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is facing firearm and drug charges after detectives conducted several months of investigating.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 22-year-old Alexander Santiago was arrested after detectives received information that he was in possession of a firearm.

While conducting surveillance, detectives saw Santiago leave a home and pulled him over during a traffic stop near the intersection of Hancock and State Streets. Detectives seized a large capacity firearm loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, approximately 100 bags of heroin with a possible mixture of fentanyl, 7 oxycodone pills, more than 12 grams of cocaine, and a loose round of ammunition, and $1,033.

Alexander Santiago is charged with the following: