SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is charged with possession of heroin after police find him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:10 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Plumtree and Wilbraham Roads to conduct a well-being check on a driver slumped over the wheel with the engine running.

Police had to break the window after they were unable to wake the driver, 35-year-old Aaron Jackson. He did not have a driver’s license and police seized six half-packs of heroin (approximately 300 bags) weighing more than 80 grams from the vehicle.

Aaron Jackson is charged with the following: