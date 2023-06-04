CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a large quantity of heroin after a traffic stop in Chicopee.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on May 29, members of the Massachusetts State Police in Springfield performed a traffic stop around Route 291 in Chicopee. They stopped the vehicle or marked lanes as well for speeding violations.

The driver of the vehicle provided a fake name to the trooper because he had multiple outstanding warrants. The driver was placed under arrest, and after a search of the vehicle, a large number of wax folds containing a substance that is consistent with heroin were found.

A total of 350 individually wrapped packets were found in the vehicle. The suspect will be facing multiple vehicle and narcotics charges in addition to the multiple outstanding warrants.