Heroin seized after traffic stop in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and seized 205 bags of heroin, four suboxone strips, and about 11 oxycodone pills Thursday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers saw 26-year-old Tyrell Hatwood driving on the 2500 block of Main Street around 6:30 p.m. and discovered he had a suspended license. About an hour later officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of St. James Avenue and Carew Street.

Walsh said while officers were placing Hatwood in custody for his suspended license they noticed marijuana in the center console. Officers then seized 205 bags of heroin, four suboxone strips, and about 11 oxycodone pills inside his fanny pack. Hatwood had seven various arrest warrants and is charged with the following: