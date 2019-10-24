Heroin seized during traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State police arrested a Florence woman and filed a warrant request for a Holyoke man after a traffic stop in Bernardston Early Wednesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper ran the license plate for a car driving on I-90 north near exit 28 around 1:30 a.m. and pulled over 20-year-old Juliette Renault for motor vehicle violations and having a suspended license.

While officers were talking to the suspects, the passenger, 27-year-old Lakeam Bennett, allegedly provided false identification to officers and then ran across the highway and into the woods. Police learned that Bennet has five active warrants for his arrests from courts in Holyoke and Springfield.

After a brief investigation, officers allegedly seized approximately 2,502 bags of heroin that were inside the vehicle. Police then arrested Renault.

A state police dog was called to the area to help locate Bennett, but did not end up finding him. A warrant request was filed in Greenfield District Court charging Bennett with the following:

Failure to wear a seat belt

Trafficking in Heroin

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Renault was held on a $1,500 bail and taken to the Franklin County House of Correction and is awaiting arraignment in the Greenfield District Court. She is facing the following charges: