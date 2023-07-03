Donald T. Monsees is being held on $250,000 bail (photo courtesy Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Berkshire County Superior Court judge has set a high bail for a man accused with multiple counts of rape and indecent assault against a child.

Donald Monsees, age 71, has been in custody for 180 days. A bail hearing was held on Friday when the 180 day hold expired. His defense lawyer asked he be released on medical grounds.

The judge said that Monsees was receiving appropriate care at the Berkshire House of Corrections. He set bail at $250,000 because of Monsees’ prior convictions; numerous victims; potential life sentence with mandatory minimum; and ties to Florida. Monsees is a registered sex offender in Florida.

He is facing the following indictments:

2 counts of rape of a child with force

2 counts of rape of enhanced a child with force after certain offenses

7 counts of Indecent assault and battery child under

7 counts of enhanced indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 by prior convicted offender,

2 counts Indecent Exposure

1 count Disseminating harmful matter to a minor

2 counts Enticing a child

1 count witness intimidation

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for December.