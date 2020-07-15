High capacity ghost gun seized in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two people and recovered a high capacity ghost gun and a 30 round magazine on Sunday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, before 4 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of School Street and High Street for a report of a gun call. When officers arrived they saw 21-year-old Darnael Alvardo, who matched the description of the suspect with a gun.

Walsh said Alvardo ignored officers and ran away holding an item against his body. Officers then followed Alvardo down School Street and onto Union Street. The suspect tripped and got up but officers were able to catch up to him and arrest him. Officers then located a firearm in the area of where he fell.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

According to Walsh, while officers were trying to locate Alvardo, two women began yelling at the officers and walking towards where the firearm was located. One woman, identified as 19-year-old Keilany Rivera-Santana, refused the officer’s commands and allegedly pushed an officer.

As she was taken into custody she allegedly tried to break free from officers and was placed into a police car. The firearm officers recovered had a 15 round magazine with 13 rounds of ammunition. It was a ghost gun and a 30 round magazine was also recovered.

According to Walsh, a ghost gun is ordered online in parts and put together at home. They are unregulated and also do not have a serial number.

Alvarado of Holyoke is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Breach of peace while armed

Resisting arrest

Rivera-Santana is facing the following charges: