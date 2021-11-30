High capacity handgun confiscated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by Springfield Police has lead to the confiscation of an illegal high capacity handgun.

According to Springfield Police, 20-year-old Jesus Oquendo from Springfield was arrested Saturday around 6:30 p.m. after a brief investigation. Earlier Saturday, police reportedly received a tip that Oquendo had a high capacity handgun in his car. Police found the car on West Alvord Street in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

(Springfield Police Department)

Police report that shortly after the car was located, Oquendo and another person were seen getting into the vehicle and driving away. Authorities stopped the car on the intersection of Daviston and East Alvord Streets. Both the unnamed driver and Oquendo were detained shortly before the handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition was found in Oquendo’s jacket pocket.

The driver had a small amount cocaine and oxycodone on his person and will be issued a criminal complaint.

Oquendo was charged with: