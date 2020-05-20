Breaking News
High-speed police chase through Chicopee, Indian Orchard, and Springfield, driver captured

Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Markey Lopez was arrested after a car wanted for driving away from Holyoke Police earlier this week was spotted around 4:20 a.m. Walsh said when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Carewans and Russell Streets, the driver, later identified as Lopez, sped off.

Lopez allegedly ran a red light and lead police on a high-speed chase through Chicopee, Indian Orchard, and Springfield. Lopez entered a parking lot in the area of Parker Street and drove over a curb and continued driving until he reached Page Boulevard.

Walsh said Lopez then got out of the car and allegedly attempted to run on foot from officers before being arrested.

He was charged with the following:

  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for a police
  • Number of plate violation to conceal license plate
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Possession of a counterfeit note

