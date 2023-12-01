DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A routine traffic stop on Wednesday in Deerfield escalated into a high-speed pursuit, leading to the arrest of two individuals with a stolen vehicle, firearms, and a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Owen King, stationed at State Police-Shelburne Falls, noticed a blue Acura sedan with an unidentifiable license plate passing his location. Upon confirming the inactive license plate, Trooper King activated his cruiser’s lights. Instead of complying, the Acura accelerated, initiating a brief but intense pursuit that concluded with the Acura crashing.

At the crash site, Trooper King and Trooper Ryan Costello arrested the driver, Dashua Roldan, 28, of East Hartford, Conn., who initially provided a false name. Further investigation revealed an existing warrant for Roldan’s arrest from Dudley District Court. The passenger, Raekqwon Edwards, 28, of Hartford, Conn., was also taken into custody.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

A subsequent search of the stolen Acura uncovered the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber pistol with a defaced serial number, a loaded 9mm pistol, and approximately 927 grams of suspected crack and powder cocaine. The inventory also included items associated with the consumption and distribution of illegal narcotics. The stolen vehicle was traced back to an incident in the Bronx, N.Y., several weeks prior.

Both suspects were booked with bail set at $10,000 each, and are scheduled to be arraigned at Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Dashua Roldan

Fail to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number

Trafficking in Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Refuse to Identify Self to Police

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Speeding

License Plate Violation

Marked Lanes Violation

Raekqwon Edwards

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Trafficking in Cocaine

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle