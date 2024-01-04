HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested on Saturday after officers discovered a firearm and drugs in his vehicle.

On Saturday, December 30, Trooper Derek Desruisseaux spotted a speeding Hyundai sedan on Cabot Street in Holyoke. Trooper Desruisseaux initiated a traffic stop as the Hyundai was exceeding the 25 mph speed limit, only to discover a series of offenses, including possession of drugs and an unlicensed, defaced firearm.

The driver, identified as Jose Arroyo Torres, 31, of West Springfield, exhibited unusual behavior during the stop. The Hyundai rolled to a stop gradually, and Arroyo Torres, still in drive, reached around the interior of the vehicle.

Upon approaching Arroyo Torres, Trooper Desruisseaux observed signs of erratic behavior. Arroyo Torres, who had a suspended license and a revoked vehicle registration, attempted to exit the moving vehicle and used his foot to prevent it from rolling. Subsequent searches of Arroyo Torres and the vehicle uncovered several marijuana edibles and bags of white powder suspected to be cocaine.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed an unsecured black box on the rear seat floorboards containing a loaded High Point .45 Caliber handgun with a defaced serial number. Arroyo Torres lacked the necessary license to carry a firearm.

According to police, upon discovery of the firearm, Arroyo Torres became irate and began yelling racial slurs at the Troopers, spitting on them and throughout the rear of Trooper Desruisseaux’s cruiser. The rear compartment of Trooper Desruisseaux’s cruiser required biohazard decontamination.

Arroyo Torres was booked, photographed, and fingerprinted at the Springfield Barracks.

Arroyo Torres faced an array of charges at his arraignment in Holyoke District Court, including:

Possession Of A Firearm Without FID

Receiving A Firearm With A Defaced Serial Number

Possession Of Ammunition Without A FID

Possession Of A Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Resisting Arrest

Vandalizing Property

Operating A Motor Vehicle With Suspended License

Speeding

Vehicle Equipment Violation

Vehicle Lights Violation

Operating A Motor Vehicle With Suspended Registration

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle