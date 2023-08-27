HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hinsdale Police Department is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles after recent reports of break-ins.

According to the Hinsdale Police Department, they have received several reports of vehicles that were broken into on Saturday in the Ashmere Lake area.

The department is asking residents to check their vehicles, and if you believe that your car has been entered or if you have security footage, call 413-655-0201 or send footage to Sgt. Zipp at ezipp@hinsdalema.gov.

This serves as a reminder to always lock your vehicles and houses, and take any valuable items out of your car, especially at night. Other tips include:

Remove any valuables from your vehicle

Make sure all windows are closed

Avoid storing a spare key somewhere

Turn off your vehicle when it is unattended

Parking in a well-lit area

Activate your car alarm