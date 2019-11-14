“Hit List” closes Wisconsin schools

(WTMJ) A day after a “hit list” threatening several students at Wisconsin’s Shorewood High School forced the district to cancel school at all of their campuses, they will reopen Thursday with increased police presence.

Shorewood Police says a 14-year-old boy was carrying the list in his pocket and had a loaded ammunition clip in his backpack. The firearm matching the clip was found off-campus. He was arrested and charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

District Superintendent Bryan Davis says “while we believe there is no reason for a continuing threat we will have police presence at SHS for the remainder of the week.”

