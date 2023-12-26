BOSTON (WWLP ) – Boston Police say they received a hoax call on Christmas Day reporting a shooting in Roslindale.

According to the Boston Police Department, they got a tip at around 5:30 Monday evening for a shooting on Augustus Ave. The call was quickly determined to be a hoax.

The address that was given to the police happens to be near the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.