BOSTON (WWLP ) – Boston Police say they received a hoax call on Christmas Day reporting a shooting in Roslindale.
According to the Boston Police Department, they got a tip at around 5:30 Monday evening for a shooting on Augustus Ave. The call was quickly determined to be a hoax.
The address that was given to the police happens to be near the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
