Holland Police looking to identify four suspects involved in sign-stealing incident

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is looking to identify four people who are accused of breaking into a motor home and stealing a sign from a home Saturday night.

According to the Holland Police Department, the crime happened on Saturday between 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in the area of Mashapaug Road and Vinton Road.

The stolen sign was metal with a red X on it, similar to a sign you’d see on an abandoned residence.

Police say the subjects appear to be three women and one man in their teens or early 20’s and were walking. The surveillance video shows the suspects stopping and taking what appears to be cell phone pictures of the red sign.

According to police, the suspects are also people of interest in a vandalism incident to multiple street signs and a guardrail on Mashapaug Road.

If anyone has anyone information about these suspects you are asked to contact the Holland Police Department at 413-245-0117 or at police@hollandma.org.