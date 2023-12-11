HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is currently searching for a man who fled on foot from officers during a motor vehicle stop on Sturbridge Road. This was in the area of Holland Elementary School.

Police indicate that the man is Caucasian. No other information on his appearance has been given at this time.

According to police, this individual may have court warrants that caused him to flee. Police say there is no known danger to the public. Multiple agencies, K9s, and MSP air wing are in the area.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

