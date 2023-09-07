HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The residents in the Town of Holland are being reminded to lock their vehicles after several break-ins were reported.

According to the Holland Police Department, an unlocked vehicle was broken into on Wales Road late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. They are asking residents to remember to lock their vehicles. Remove any valuables from your car, along with the keys, and lock it, even if your vehicle is in your driveway.

Police say that they were also advised that multiple similar incidents were reported Thursday in nearby communities. If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police by calling 911.