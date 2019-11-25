Holland, Sturbridge Police urging residents to lock their car doors after multiple break-ins, stolen cars

** Surveillance video from Lake Ridge Drive in Holland, posted by Holland Police.**

HOLLAND, Mass (WWLP) – Holland police and Sturbridge Police are urging residents to lock their car doors after four cars were stolen and there were several reported break-ins over the weekend.

According to the Holland Police Department, several cars were broken into and four were stolen between both Holland and Sturbridge Saturday and Sunday.

The incidents happened during the late evening hours on Saturday and Sunday and early morning hours on Sunday and Monday.

Police say during their investigation they believe the crimes were committed by multiple people and they were targeting unlocked vehicles looking for cash, change, credit cards, and small electronics.

All the vehicles were believed to be unlocked and the car that was stolen from Holland and the three cars that were stolen from Sturbridge all had the keys left inside.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the three cars that were stolen were stolen from driveways in the area of Clark Road and Lauren Lane.

Both police departments are asking residents to contact police if they have surveillance camera footage or information leading to identifying the suspects.

Police also say to check your cars, lock your car doors, not leave keys or anything valuable in your car at any time, and report any suspicious activity you see.

Numbers to contact if you have any information regarding these crimes are Holland Police at 413-245-0117, New Braintree Regional Dispatch Center at 413-245-7222, and Sturbridge Police at 508-347-2525.