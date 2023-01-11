HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect wanted by police for a shooting at the Unicorn bar in December has turned himself in.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield was escorted into the police department by his father, John Brown, on Tuesday. He was processed and taken to a local facility.

Brown Jr. was wanted for the following charges:

Murder, Attempted

Firearm, Discharge within 500 ft. of a building

Firearm in Felony, Possess

A&B with Firearm

Firearm, Carry without a License

Ammunition without FID Card, Possess

Officers were called to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar on High Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17. They found a Hispanic man on the floor of the bar that had been shot several times.

An investigation found that after the victim was shot several times, he fell to the floor. Brown Jr. then allegedly shot the victim again while he was on the floor and then walked away from the incident. The victim is still in the hospital for his injuries.