Holyoke businessman pleads guilty to participating in cocaine and heroin conspiracy

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Holyoke businessman pleaded guilty on Friday for participating in a cocaine and heroin conspiracy, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

The 52-year-old businessman Javier Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine.

Gonzalez admitted that from 2011 to March 25, 2014, he conspired with others to obtain large amount of heroin and cocaine from Texas, then drive the drugs in a tractor-trailer to Holyoke and distribute them in western Massachusetts.

On March 25, 2014, police officers seized more than $1.17 million in cash hidden inside a tractor-trailer being driven by Gonzalez heading to Texas. The cash was a payment for kilograms of heroin and cocaine.

The agents also seized 14 kilograms of heroin and 42 kilograms of cocaine in Texas, where Gonzalez was expected to pick it up and distribute it back in western Massachusetts.

Gonzalez faces a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

The U.S. District Court Judge Mark. G. Mastroianni scheduled a sentencing for June 25.

The Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell, the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt, and Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti were also part of the investigation.