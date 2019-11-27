Holyoke, Chicopee police chase stolen car, man arrested on 9 warrants

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man who crashed into another car in a stolen vehicle after leading police on a chase through Holyoke and Chicopee Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers received a report from Holyoke Police that the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old James Martin of Chicopee, was driving a stolen car and leading police on a chase toward Chicopee at 8:30 a.m.

An officer who was on his way and close to the area heard a loud crash and saw the suspect’s car had crashed into another car on Yelle Street and Montgomery Street. The driver of the other car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Wilk said a Chicopee Police officer, who recognized Martin from past incidents, noticed he was giving Holyoke Police false information. Martin was then arrested and taken to the hospital in custody for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.

He is being held without bail and charged with the following: