HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ward 2 Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota was in court in Rhode Island Wednesday facing charges of child pornography.

A judge in Kent County Superior Court continued the case until November 9th but no other actions were taken.

Puello-Mota returned to City Council Tuesday night, after a judge ruled that the body cannot dismiss him until he is convicted of a crime.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Joshua Garcia said, “I have faith in the legal system. Justice will prevail. In the meantime, my focus is on the day-to-day management and enforcement of our City Charter that our citizens expect. Anything else is politics.”

22News has contacted the office of the Rhode Island Attorney General for more information on the court case