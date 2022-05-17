CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke City Councilor has been arrested on charges out of Rhode Island.

Wilmer Puello-Mota, Holyoke’s Ward 2 councilor, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Warwick, RI police for Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Obstruction of the Judicial System. According to an arrest log on the Warwick PD website, Puello-Mota was arrested on September 2, 2020 for possession of child pornography.

Massachusetts State Police went to Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield on May 11, where Puello-Mota is employed as a security officer at the military base. He was arrested and brought to MSP barracks in Russell for processing and then taken to Westfield District Court where he was held pending extradition to Warwick, RI police custody.

22News has attempted to contact Puello-Mota and is awaiting a response.

Read the District Court documents here:

This is a developing story and 22News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.