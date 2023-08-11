HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is reminding visitors to the campus to lock vehicles after several recent break-ins.

An email from Holyoke Community College on behalf of Campus Safety Chief Brown was sent Thursday afternoon that said a few vehicles were broken into at the K and L lots, specifically pickup trucks.

Steps to take to prevent falling victim to this crime include locking your vehicles, avoid leaving anything visible in your car like electronics, and being vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, contact campus safety at 2400 or 2211 if it’s an emergency.

An investigation is being conducted by campus police along with the Holyoke Police Department.