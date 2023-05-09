GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been charged for impersonating a public official after an incident in Granville.

According to Granville police, on March 31 officers were called to a woman’s home where a man had entered and stated he was a constable attempting to serve her with a notice from her landlord. The man displayed a badge with the word “Constable” on it and was openly carrying a firearm.

The man stayed at the home for some time and their conduct was considered highly suspicious. Officers did not find the man that day but were able to confirm his identity and learn that he is not a constable for the town of Granville. However, he is currently a constable for the city of Holyoke.

A constable is not allowed to act under authority outside of their jurisdiction without a specific court order. The man has been charged with impersonation of a public official.

Several days after he was charged, he allegedly went back to the victim’s home dressed the same way but was stopped this time by police. He was charged for a second time of impersonation of a public official in Westfield District Court.

The city of Holyoke has been notified of these incidents.