HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating after a window was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 4:45 a.m. officers were called to 67 Longwood Ave. for a report of a homeowner finding a bullet as she was cleaning broken glass from a window.

The residents said they heard glass break at around 3:45 a.m. and when they got out of bed to check, they found the living room window was broken. When a resident went outside, they discovered a bullet fragment on the window stool. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau can be contacted at 413-322-6900 or use Text A Tip by texting SOLVE plus message (include City/Town) to 274637.