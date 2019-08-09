Holyoke homicide suspect arrested in Philadelphia

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke homicide suspect was arrested in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 19-year-old Dennis Guzman was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Amherst resident Andrew Musgrave.

Leydon said on Saturday, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets. Musgrave was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 285 Maple Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but did not survive.

Leydon said local and state police have been searching for Guzman since the issuance of his arrest warrant earlier this week. The warrant charges him with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Guzman is being held in a jail in Philadelphia as he awaits a rendition hearing, which Leydon says isn’t expected to occur for several days.

The investigation is ongoing by Holyoke police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective and Murder Units.