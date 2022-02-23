HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department was called to the report of a stolen vehicle on Chestnut Street Monday morning.

The incident took place on Monday around 8:18 a.m. and the stolen vehicle was described as a 2006 Subaru Baja. Sergeant Heredia of the Holyoke police had observed the reported stolen vehicle and followed the vehicle from a safe distance in order to alert the Holyoke Police Dispatch, and have more cruisers respond to his location.

Another marked cruiser parked in front of the suspected vehicle, allowing officer’s to initiate a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, the driver allegedly tried to ram the cruiser in front of him.

Officers were able to pin the vehicle between their two cruisers. The driver attempted to run but officers caught and arrested him. The other officer who’s car was rammed was taken to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries.

The suspect, who is a minor, is facing the current charges: