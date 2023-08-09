HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police officers received report of an individual brandishing a firearm at Holyoke Laundry on High Street Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers promptly identified a male who matched the reported description. The individual was later identified as 35-year-old, Luis Vendrell.

Luis Vendrell (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

During their investigation, officers discovered a firearm in Mr. Vendrell’s possession. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that Luis Vendrell did not possess a valid license to carry a firearm. The firearm in question was found to be fully loaded and lacked a serial number.

A deeper investigation into Luis Vendrell’s background unveiled his prior criminal history, including convictions related to firearm offenses. As a result of these findings, Luis Vendrell was placed under arrest.

He now faces serious charges that include:

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent / Drug Crime

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License, 2nd offense