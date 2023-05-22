HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect of a deadly shooting inside the Holyoke Mall in January has been indicted for first degree murder in Superior Court.

Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana was indicted Monday by a Hampden County Grand Jury in connection to the death of 33-year-old Trung Tran of West Springfield. Rodriguez-Santana was previously charged in Holyoke District Court for murder as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.

According to the Hampden County DA’s office, the shooting occurred at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall. Tran was believed to have been helping Santana-Rodriguez when another person walked into the salon. A confrontation between Santana-Rodriguez and that person began and the DA’s office says it quickly escalated into a shooting.

Tran was caught in the crossfire and died before he could be taken to the hospital, according to the DA’s office.