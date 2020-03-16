Holyoke man accused of pocketing more than $30K in illegal winnings from MGM Springfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been indicted in connection with ‘an elaborate cheating scheme’ that resulted in more than $30,000 in illegal poker winnings from MGM Springfield.

Thirty-eight year-old Daniel Ruiz is charged with one count of larceny by single scheme and one count of cheating and swindling.

Attorney General Maura Healey alleges that between January 29, 2019 and February 14, 2019, Ruiz regularly played Four-Card Poker at MGM Springfield. During that time, he is accused of using a strategy of distracting dealers so he could improperly and discretely add to his wagers once he learned he had a winning hand. Overall, it is alleged that Ruiz pocketed $30,025 through the scheme.

Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. The case was investigated by Massachusetts State Police’s Gaming Enforcement Unit at MGM Springfield and he Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Detective Unit with assistance from the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Division, the Springfield Police Department, and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.