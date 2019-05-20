Holyoke man accused of trying to run over Springfield police officers pleads not guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man accused of hit and run and hitting two Springfield police cruisers with his car pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded not guilty in Springfield District Court early Monday afternoon to several charges including three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers tried to pull over Smith around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after officers saw him hit a car and drive off. Walsh said officers believed that Smith was driving under the influence.

Smith initially stopped, but then allegedly sped off before officers caught up to him at the intersection of Maine and Liberty Streets. When officers approached his car as it was stopped behind another vehicle, Walsh said Smith intentionally hit the car in front of him and turned onto Liberty Street.

After allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on I-291, Smith was forced to pull over between Exits four and five due to an officer’s positioning on the highway.

When an officer tried to approach Smith’s car once again, Walsh said he put his car in reverse and drove towards the officer. He then allegedly continued to drive in reverse and hit a police cruiser. Smith then allegedly drove forward, hitting another cruiser with an officer inside and then hit the first cruiser, which also had an officer inside, again.

After a short struggle, Walsh said Smith was removed from his car and arrested by officers.

He is facing the following charges:

three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon

leaving the scene of a property damage accident

refusing to stop for police

reckless operation of a motor vehicle

two counts of harsh and objectionable noise

