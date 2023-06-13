NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old Holyoke man has been arraigned on charges in connection with an alleged drunk driving crash that destroyed more than a dozen headstones in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton in April.

Matthew James Dulude pled not guilty to several charges including OUI and speeding.

On April 8th, at around 1:42 a.m. Northampton police were on patrol in the area of St. Mary’s Cemetary located on Bridge Road and saw a grey Infinity sedan with heavy end front damage. Officers spoke with the driver who allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OUI liquor.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was going westbound on Bridge Road and the driver allegedly left the travel lane and crashed into the cemetery, striking and damaging 15 to 20 headstones. Dulude told the police that he saw three cars coming at him, one of which was traveling in the wrong direction in his lane of travel, causing him to run off the road and into the cemetery.

According to the police report, officers saw a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer nearby, which belonged to William Dulude, the father of Matthew. He said his son had called him at 12:30 a.m. crying and upset saying he had crashed his car into the cemetery. Mr. Dulude said he had connected a tow strap from the Trailblazer to the Infinity and attempted to drag the car from the cemetery. He did not give a reason for not calling emergency services and said that he was going to call a tow truck.