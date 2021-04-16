Holyoke man arraigned on fentanyl and heroin trafficking charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arraigned Friday in federal court on charges related to the selling of heroin and fentanyl during several FBI undercover operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont told 22News, during the months-long investigation the FBI used a confidential source to purchase heroin and fentanyl from 28-year-old Matthew Oquendo of Holyoke.

In March of 2020, the source purchased approximately 2,000 bags of fentanyl, and 20,000 bags of heroin from Oquendo.

Oquendo now faces a five-year mandatory minimum sentence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.