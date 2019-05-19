Holyoke man arrested after alleged hit and run incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested in Springfield early Sunday morning after an alleged hit and run incident.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News while on an anti-drag racing detail officers saw 24-year-old Demetrius Smith hit a car and drive off around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers tried to pull him over he refused to stop.

Walsh said Smith eventually pulled over between Exits 4 & 5 on I-291 Eastbound. When officers approached the car he allegedly drove in reverse, striking a cruiser, then drove forward striking another cruiser and car.

One officer fired their service pistol in fear of being struck and pinned against a guardrail. The officer did not strike anyone, according to Walsh.

Smith was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Walsh said more information on the incident will be released on Monday.

